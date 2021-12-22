Mohanlal made an exciting announcement about son Pranav Mohanlal's upcoming Malayalam film - Hridayam. Taking it to Twitter, the south superstar unveiled the release date of the romantic film. Hridayam will release on January 22 next year.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

I am delighted to announce that ‘Hridayam’ will release in theatres worldwide on the 21st of January 2022, through @MerrylandCine in India and @PharsFilm overseas. Directed by #VineethSreenivasan Produced by @visakhsub#Hridayam #worldwidetheatricalrelease pic.twitter.com/SM6NKcGGnD — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)