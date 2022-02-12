Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran’s Malayalam film Hridayam is now all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 18. Earlier, the flick was released in theatres on January 21. The coming-of-age drama is directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)