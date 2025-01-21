The Malayalam film Identity, featuring Tovino Thomas, Trisha Krishnan and Vinay Rai in the lead, was released in theatres on January 2 and garnered a mixed response from both fans and critics. Now, the makers have announced that the Telugu version of the Akhil Paul and Anas Khan directorial will hit screens on January 24. Tovino Thomas took to social media to confirm the news, stating, ‘IDENTITY hitting Telugu screens from Jan 24!’. ‘Identity’ Movie Review: Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan Are Serviceable in This Overcooked Thriller.

‘Identity’: Telugu Version Release Date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)