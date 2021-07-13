Nagabhushana, Bhoomi Shetty's upcoming film Ikkat is India's first even COVID-19 pandemic set comedy and going by the film's trailer it actually has some relatable funny moments for the viewers which they might like. Ikkat is premiering on Amazon Prime Video only on July 21.

Watch Ikkat Trailer Below:

