A new poster for Tamannaah Bhatia's song from her film Jailer has been released. In the poster she's seen wearing a sexy green outfit, with a halter neck bikini and skirt with earrings. The song which is titled "Kaavaalaa" will release tomorrow at 6 pm. Stay tuned! Jailer: It’s a Wrap for Rajinikanth – Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer! Team Celebrates With Director Nelson Dilipkumar.

View Jailer Song Update:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)