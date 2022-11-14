Japan starring Karthi will be the actor’s 25th outing as an artist. The poster of the film is out and it is a close up of a man’s chest which is accessorized with a golden pendant which has a rupee and a star symbol. Now, Karthi shared his excitement to start his journey. He took to social media to mention: Excited to start this journey of a quirky guy! #Japan - Made in India. #JapanFirstLook. Japan: Karthi’s First Look From Raj Murugan’s Film To Be Unveiled Today; Check Out the Teaser Poster.

Checkout his tweet below:

Excited to start this journey of a quirky guy! #Japan - Made in India.#JapanFirstLook pic.twitter.com/gBStwdetkY — Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) November 14, 2022

