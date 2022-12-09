The Malayalam film Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey had released in theatres on October 28. Starring Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran, the comedy drama is now all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 22. Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey Movie Review: Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph are Exceptional in Malayalam Cinema's Most 'Massy' Film of 2022!

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey On Hotstar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)