Atlee is known for delivering blockbusters such as Theri, Mersal, Bigil among others. The filmmaker has shared his review about Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which released today. Vignesh has written and helmed this rom-com and Atlee is all praises for the former’s writing. He has also praised Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi’s performances and labelled it as a family entertainer. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Movie Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara’s Rom-Com Gets A Thumbs Up From Netizens!

KRK Review By Atlee

#KRK sema family entertainer full fun ride,good emotions darling #nayan ❤️&Thambi @Samanthaprabhu2 ❤️Both wer 2 treats @VijaySethuOffl enjoyed every frame of u sir @anirudhofficial music was a bliss @VigneshShivN wat a writing❤️completely enjoyed ❤️love 2 the entire team ❤️ — atlee (@Atlee_dir) April 28, 2022

