The makers of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal are all set to drop the third single from the upcoming Tamil film and it’s titled “Naan Pizhai”. The full song will be out today! It is a beautiful love ballad that will showcase Rambo (Vijay Sethupathi) and Kanmani’s (Nayanthara) love story. The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and crooned by Ravi G and Shashaa. The lyrics of this love song has been penned by the film’s writer-director-producer, Vignesh Shivan.

Watch The Promo Of Naan Pizhai Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)