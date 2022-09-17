The teaser of Kabzaa starring Sandalwood industry stars Upendra and Kiccha Sudeep is out! Helmed by R Chandru, the movie is based in the 80s and tells the tale of the rise of gangsters in India. The video released sees high-octane action scenes and jaw-dropping visuals, the film also stars Shriya Saran. Have a look! Vikrant Rona Trailer Out! Kichcha Sudeep’s Character Looks Stylish And Fearless In This Action-Adventure Co-Starring Jacqueline Fernandez (Watch Video).

Watch Kabzaa Teaser:

