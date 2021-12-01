Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to return in a mass avatar! The makers of Kaduva have shared the film’s teaser and Prithviraj could be seen in a fierce, intense avatar as Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvacahan, and he’s here to take revenge. His dialogues, style and action sequences against the police officials is whistle-worthy. Directed by Shaji Kailas, the Malayalam film is all set to be released in 2022.

Watch The Teaser Of Kadva Below:

