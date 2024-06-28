Vijay Deverakonda expressed his joy for the success of Kalki 2898 AD in a heartfelt message to its cast. Following the film's release on June 27, which garnered praise from both critics and audiences alike, Vijay took to social media to convey his sentiments. He wrote, "I am so happy for all of you, you deserve all the love and success and power. Celebrating for you and God bless you." He also mentioned that Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD will be remembered for years to come even when we all are gone. His words underscored his admiration for the cast's contributions to the sci-fi epic, highlighting their enduring impact on the film's legacy. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Ram Gopal Varma Thanks Director Nag Ashwin for His Acting Debut, Praises Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas for Power-Packed Performances.

Vijay Devarakonda's Post About Kalki 2898 AD

Nagiiiii ❤️ Prabhas annaa ❤️@VyjayanthiFilms ❤️ I am so happy for all of you, you deserve all the love and success and power. Celebrating for you and God bless you 🤗❤️ Respects to @SrBachchan sir, @deepikapadukone and @ikamalhaasan sir, #Kalki wouldn’t be the same without… — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 27, 2024

