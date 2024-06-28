Ram Gopal Varma has taken to social media to express his gratitude towards director Nag Ashwin and commend the cast of the recently released film Kalki 2898 AD. Released on June 27, the movie marks Varma's debut as an actor, a milestone he attributes to Ashwin's vision and the team's dedication. In his post, Varma praised the director's ambition and imagination, highlighting Amitabh Bachchan's dynamic performance and Prabhas's innovative portrayal. He concluded with a playful nod, thanking Ashwin for the opportunity to step into acting through Kalki 2898 AD. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: From Dulquer Salmaan to Vijay Deverakonda, All Major Cameos in Prabhas- Deepika Padukone’s Film, Explained! (SPOILER ALERT).

Ram Gopal Varma Grateful to Nag Ashwin for His Acting Debut

Hey @nagashwin7 KUDOS to ur AMBITION and IMAGINATION .. @srbachchan is a 100 times more dynamic than ever and #prabhas is in a never before seen avatar and AHEM 😌also THANKS for giving me my acting DEBUT 😌#Kalki2898 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 27, 2024

Ram Gopal Varma In Kalki 2898 AD

