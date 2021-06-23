Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan’s latest gesture for an ailing fan is melting hearts. As the superstar interacted with his die-hard fan Saketh Ram via a video call, who is suffering from terminal brain cancer. Along with Saketh, his wife, two children, and family members were also present.

Kamal Haasan Talking to Saketh:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandhya Vaidyanathan (@thatmasalagirl)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)