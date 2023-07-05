Before Lyca Productions shared the official announcement regarding their collaboration with filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph, fans have started to wonder if Vijay Sethupathi and Nivin Pauly would be seen as the leads in the director’s upcoming project. It all began after the 2018 movie director shared a pic with Vijay Sethupathi on Instagram and it took the internet by storm. Netizens dropped comments on his post citing it would be Vijay Sethupathi – Jude Anthany Joseph – Nivin Pauly collab. However, there’s no official update if this trio is really teaming up or not for a film. For the unversed, Jude has directed Nivin’s film Ohm Shanthi Oshaana and even shared screen space with him in films such as Premam, Action Hero Biju among others. 2018 Movie Director Jude Anthany Joseph Teams Up With Lyca Productions for Their Upcoming Project (Watch Video).

Vijay Sethupathi And Jude Anthany Joseph’s Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jude Anthany Joseph (@judeanthanyjoseph)

Fans’ Comments

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@judeanthanyjoseph)

Lyca Productions Announcement

We are excited & thrilled 🤩 about this collaboration with the most happening director 🎬 #JudeAnthanyJoseph for our upcoming project! 🤗✨ pic.twitter.com/ORQVMPCWCv — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) July 5, 2023

The Hot Buzz

Lyca productions signed their next movie with Blockbuster #2018Movie director #JudeAnthanyJoseph 🎬🔥 - A Duel hero movie💥 - Talks going on with VijaySethupathi & NivinPauly to play lead💫 pic.twitter.com/r0X23PS9SR — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) July 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)