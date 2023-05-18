Recently, Rajinikanth clicked a picture with former cricket legend Kapil Dev during the shooting of Lal Salaam and it seems both of them had a gala time. Thalaivar shared the picture on social media and captions it as, "It is my honour and privilege working with the Legendary, most respected and wonderful human being Kapildevji., who made India proud winning for the first time ever..Cricket World Cup!!!" Rajinikanth Meets Kapil Dev! Thalaivar and Former Indian Cricketer Come Together for an Epic Pic

Check Out The Tweet Here:

It is my honour and privilege working with the Legendary, most respected and wonderful human being Kapildevji., who made India proud winning for the first time ever..Cricket World Cup!!!#lalsalaam#therealkapildev pic.twitter.com/OUvUtQXjoQ — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)