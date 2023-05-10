The assembly polls in Karnataka are taking place today, May 10. The polling started at 7am and actress Amulya and actor Prakash Raj were photographed after casting their votes. Amulya was seen along with her husband at a polling booth RR Nagar, Bengaluru. Prakash Raj was seen at St Joseph’s School in Shanti Nagar. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Voting To Be Held for 224 Constituencies With 2,615 Candidates in Fray on May 10.

Actress Amulya

#WATCH | #KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 | Kannada actress Amulya and her husband cast their votes at a polling booth in RR Nagar, Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/7T8BXynRro — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

Prakash Raj

#WATCH | "We've to vote against communal politics. We need Karnataka to be beautiful," says Actor Prakash Raj after casting his vote for #KarnatakaAssemblyElection pic.twitter.com/bvVgTgeetP — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

