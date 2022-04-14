Rocking star Yash’s much-anticipated movie KGF: Chapter 2 aka KGF 2 released in theatres today. The period action film, written and directed by Prashanth Neel, has opened to positive reviews from the audience. From the performances to the narrative, music to the action sequences, everything about the film has been praised. The audience were in for a treat when the makers announced KGF Chapter 3 at the end of the film. Since then netizens have been trending KGF 3 on Twitter. As per reports, the franchise is set to go international with a new chapter.

#KGFChapter3

Kgf 3 is true! pic.twitter.com/RP9z9dOSaB — Chinmoy Bhuyan (@Chinmoy09244792) April 14, 2022

Best Surprise For KGF Fans

KGF 3 Is Happening

Movie Buffs Thrilled

The Quote

“Well, in films you can even bring the dead alive. If people fall in love with Chapter 2, there is a possibility to continue this franchise forever,” - @prashanth_neel about continuing KGF franchise #KGFChapter2 #KGF3 #KGF2 to me in my interview 👇 https://t.co/jHNeGZ4Ev2 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) April 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)