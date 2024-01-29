Koratala Siva, the director of the 2015 film Srimanthudu, is confronting legal charges over allegations of plagiarising the story from Swati magazine. Writer Sarath Chandra filed a petition in the Nampally court, claiming that Siva copied his story for the film. The court issued criminal charges against Siva, a ruling upheld by the Telangana High Court. Siva appealed to the Supreme Court, which affirmed that he must face charges in accordance with the directives of the lower courts. NTR 30: Saif Ali Khan Joins the Sets of Jr NTR – Koratala Siva’s Upcoming Film! (View Pics).

Koratala Siva in Legal Trouble:

