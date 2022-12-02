Actor Krishna G Rao shot to fame for his role in the KGF franchise. As per a report in Bangalore Times, the actor has been hospitalised due to age related illness and his condition is critical. A source revealed to the daily, “Krishna is suffering from lungs infection.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu Health Update: Actress’ Spokesperson Rubbishes Rumours on Her Hospitalisation.

Krishna G Rao Health Condition

Actor Krishna G Rao, who rose to fame with KGF franchise, has been hospitalized. He is suffering age related illnesshttps://t.co/DPT0btaNQQ — Bangalore Times (@BangaloreTimes1) December 2, 2022

