Malayalam actor-politician Suresh Gopi’s daughter, Bhagya Suresh, recently tied the knot with businessman Sreyas Mohan. The wedding ceremony was attended by several actors from Mollywood. PM Narendra Modi, who was on a two-day visit to Kerala, also participated in the marriage ceremony and blessed the couple. An unseen picture from the newlyweds’ reception has surfaced on the internet. Kunchacko Boban and his family, who attended the couple’s wedding reception, shared the pic on Instagram and wished the duo a ‘blissful and blessed life’. Suresh Gopi Conducts Daughter Bhagya’s Wedding in Guruvayur in Presence of PM Narendra Modi; Prime Minister Also Meets Mammootty, Mohanlal and Other Celeb Guests (Watch Video).

Bhagya Suresh And Sreyas Mohan Wedding Reception

