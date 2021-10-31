The upcoming film Kurup is based on the fugitive Sukumara Kurup and Mollywood’s handsome hunk Dulquer Salmaan will be seen playing the titular role. As the release date of the film is November 12, Dulquer has been teasing fans with updates about the film. The makers of the film will also release the first video song tomorrow (November 1) to keep the excitement high for the film.

Take A Look At The Post Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)