The first single of Kushi would be dropped on May 9, which also marks Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday. Ahead of it, the makers have dropped the promo video that glimpses the lead actor and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s avatars set against the picturesque locale. Titled “Na Roja Nuvve”, this promo video promises that this song from Kushi will be a magical love ballad. Kushi Release Date: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Reel Love Story To Hit the Big Screens on September 1.

Watch The Promo Of Na Roja Nuvve Song Below:

