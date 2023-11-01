The stage is set for Thalapathy Vijay today in Chennai as his latest release Leo is inching towards Rs 600 crore worldwide. At Nehru Indoor Stadium today, numerous fans of Vijay have gathered to celebrate Leo's success. Not only admirers, many celebs were also spotted arriving at the grand event. Right from Mysskin to Mathew Thomas, check out who all graced the success meet below. Leo: Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film's Success Meet to Take Place in Chennai on November 1 – Reports.

Mysskin

Madonna Sebastian

Mansoor Ali Khan

Mathew Thomas

Trisha Krishnan

