Thalapathy Vijay's fans can rejoice as reportedly permission has been granted by the authorities to hold the success meet of Leo. As per reports, the said event will be held at Nehru Stadium in Chennai on November 1. Earlier, the audio launch of the film, which was supposed to take place on September 30, was cancelled. The movie is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and has earned Rs 500 crore worldwide. Lokesh Kanagaraj in Kerala! Fans Go Berserk As Leo Director Visits Theatre Post Thalapathy Vijay’s Film’s Massive Success (View Pics & Watch Video).

Permission Granted for Leo Success Meet:

