The official poster of Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film Maaveeran in Tamil and Mahaveerudu in Telugu released. Sivakarthikeyan has teamed up with Madonne Ashwin for a Tamil – Telugu bilingual movie. The poster looks interesting and hard hitting. The film is all set to hit theatres on August 11. Maaveeran/Mahaveerudu Teaser: Sivakarthikeyan’s First Look From His Tamil-Telugu Bilingual Movie Is Totally Raw And Rugged (Watch Video).

Check The Poster Here:

#MAAVEERAN WorldWide Theatrical Release On AUGUST 11 2023😎🤙🏾 Stars : SivaKarthikeyan - Aditi Shankar - Mysskin - Saritha - Yogibabu Music : BharathSankar (Mandela) Direction : MadonneAshwin (Mandela) POSTER🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yiAjzfu3Gb — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) April 22, 2023

