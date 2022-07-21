Mahaveeryar stars Nivin Pauly in the lead. The Malayalam film, which released in theatres today, marks his reunion with director Abrid Shine after a gap of six years. The film also features Asif Ali, Shanvi Srivastava, Lal and Siddique. Mahaveeryar has been labelled as an entertaining time-travelling fantasy by critics. From the period angle to the courtroom scenes, critics are going gaga over it. Take a look at some of the posts shared by critics on Twitter about Mahaveeryar. Mahaveeryar Trailer: Nivin Pauly, Asif Ali Are Here To Impress In Never-Seen-Before Avatars In Abrid Shine’s Time-Travel Fantasy (Watch Video).

Two Worlds Stitched Together

#Mahaveeryar first half - @NivinOfficial as the knowledgeable saint who also argues with sharp law points in the contemporary court is hilarious and brilliant! The period angle also works well, two worlds stitched together! — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) July 21, 2022

Top Notch Making

#Mahaveeryar Interval: Fantasy Time Travel subject. True blue experimental movie but is very interesting so far with comedies working out. Top Notch Making. Second Half will be the Key 🤞 — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) July 21, 2022

Different And Daring

#Mahaveeryar is different and daring unique time travel flick, original and fresh in concept and execution by #AbridShine. It’s a fantasy court room drama laced with black humour and relevant to today’s social & political times. @NivinOfficial as Apoornandhan Swamy is fantastic! pic.twitter.com/nIHrYIkxIC — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) July 20, 2022

Impressive Pauly

#Mahaveeryar Interval - @NivinOfficial looks perfect as Saint. Great makeup and good performance from him — Sathish Kumar M (@sathishmsk) July 21, 2022

Thumbs Up For Nivin's Avatar As A Saint

#Mahaveeryar Interval: Really liking @NivinOfficial as the Swamy (saint). His look has been done very authentically. His performance & dialog delivery in the entertaining courtroom scenes are a highlight👍 The 1st half is wrapped quickly; much-longer 2nd half ahead! — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) July 21, 2022

