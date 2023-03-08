On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2023, Tollywood star Mahesh Babu has penned heartfelt note for women across the globe. He tweeted, “Celebrating your strength, resilience, and unwavering determination today and everyday. Happy Women's Day to mine and all the women!” International Women's Day 2023 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi and Other Leaders Salute Nari Shakti for Their Contribution Towards Nation Building.

Mahesh Babu Wishes On International Women’s Day

Celebrating your strength, resilience, and unwavering determination today and everyday. Happy Women's Day to mine and all the women! 🤗🤗🤗 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 8, 2023

