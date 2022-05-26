Mahesh Babu and his family who are currently in Germany for a vacation have a reason to celebrate today, as the actor's son has finally passed his 10th exams with flying colours. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor took to Instagram and shared a happy selfie featuring wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautama and Sitara. Cute! Sarkaru Vaari Paata Song Penny: Mahesh Babu and Daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni Dance Their Hearts Out in This Addictive Track (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

