Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared a selfie from his road trip with actress-wife Namrata Shirodkar and their two kids, Sitara Ghattamaneni, and Gautham Ghattamaneni. In the click, the family of the star look super stylish and happy on their way to Italy. Mahesh Babu Shares a Family Selfie as They Celebrate Son Gautam’s High School Graduation in Germany (View Pic).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

