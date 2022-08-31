Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni celebrates his 16th birthday today. On this special occasion, the superstar of Tollywood has penned a heartfelt note for his ‘young man’. He mentioned, “I can't wait to see you grow into your best self!! All my love and blessings as you journey through this new phase!” Mahesh Babu Photographed With Daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni on the Sets of Dance India Dance Telugu (View Pics).

Mahesh Babu’s Birthday Post For Gautam

