The first single from Mohanlal's upcoming period drama Malaikottai Vaaliban, "Punnara Kattile Poovanatthil," has arrived and it's captivating! Sung by Shreekumar Vakkiyil and Abhaya Hiranmayi, the soothing track features mesmerising lyrics penned by PS Rafeeque. From the evocative BGM to the charming folk vibes, "Punnara Kattile Poovanatthil" is a beautifully crafted number that sets the stage for a promising film. Mark your calendars, as Malaikottai Vaaliban hits theaters on January 25! Malaikottai Vaaliban: Mohanlal Is Super Strong in New Footage From Lijo Jose Pellissery's Film (Watch Video).

Watch "Punnara Kattile Poovanatthil" Song:

