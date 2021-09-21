Malayalam actress Miya George’s father George Joseph breathed his last on September 21, as per reports. He was 75 and the reason for his demise is yet not known. Reportedly, his last rites will take place a day after (Wednesday) at St Michael's Church at Pravithanam, Kerala.

