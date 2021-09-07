Malayalam movie star Mammootty turns 70 today and everyone from the industry including Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Jayasurya and others have extended heartfelt birthday greetings to wish the megastar on the occasion. The legendary actor has been entertaining us since 50 years and all the priceless love and affection from the south stars prove his worth to say the least. Check out the Birthday Greetings for Mammukka below:

Celebs Extend Birthday Greetings For Mammootty

Mohanlal

Prithviraj Sukumaran

I don’t have a better photo..coz we always forget to take one on those biriyaani and black tea afternoons. And more than anything else, thank you for Chaalu and Surmi chechi! Happy birthday Ikka! @mammukka pic.twitter.com/CyZ8wHpkCC — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) September 6, 2021

Tovino Thomas

Prakash Raj

Dear @mammukka … thank you for inspiring generations by your inimitable power house presence on screen.. wish you abundant joy .. peace..n happiness on your birthday #HappyBirthdayMammukka pic.twitter.com/6cKakIokE9 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) September 7, 2021

Nivin Pauly

Resul Pookutty

Easily one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema @mammukka Happy Birthday. I’m happy and proud that I live and work in the same industry as you and at the same time as you…May almighty shower you with His choicest blessings…🙏💕🙏 pic.twitter.com/gr7WLhvgkN — resul pookutty (@resulp) September 7, 2021

