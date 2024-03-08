In a heartwarming gesture for Women’s Day, Manju Warrier took to Instagram to share a special picture with Nayanthara, affectionately calling her ‘Wonder Woman’. The photo not only showcases their camaraderie but also highlights how the two actresses emphasise the importance of supporting and uplifting women in the entertainment industry and beyond. Manju extended her love and wishes to Nayanthara by even hailing her as a ‘Superstar’. Happy Women’s Day 2024: Rashmika Mandanna, Arjun Kapoor and Others Share Insta Posts Celebrating the Inspiring Women in Their Lives and Across the Globe.

Manju Warrier And Nayanthara

