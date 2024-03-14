Manjummel Boys has successfully stormed into its third week at the box office. The film has amassed a staggering Rs 175 crore in global box office collections within 21 days of its release, showcasing its immense popularity and widespread appeal. This impressive feat solidifies the film's position as a commercial powerhouse and marks a significant milestone in contemporary Malayalam cinema. It surpasses the earnings of Tovino Thomas' acclaimed 2018 movie. With its remarkable box office performance, the film reaffirms Malayalam cinema's growing influence and reach on the global stage. Manjummel Boys: Sreenath Bhasi Goes Nude In New Post-Release Poster! Scene Was Censored in the Final Film (View Pic).

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection Day 21

With today's advance sales #ManjummelBoys is the new all time highest grosser in Malayalam beating the mighty #2018TheMovie Achieving the target just from one version is the icing on the cake 👏 Congrats team 🎉🔥 pic.twitter.com/TIxLUDv5ts — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) March 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)