The title and first look poster of VT14 has been unveiled. The upcoming film has been titled as Matka. The film stars Varun Tej in the leading role. The poster featuring a car, currencies and more oozes rustic vibes. The film helmed by Karuna Kumar will also feature Meenakshii Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi. Matka will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages. VT14: Nora Fatehi Roped In for Varun Tej's Untitled Telugu Flick!

VT14 Title And First Look

