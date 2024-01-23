Mohanlal was invited to the Pran Pratishtha event in Ayodhya, held for the consecration of the Ram idol on Monday, 22 January. The ceremony witnessed the presence of Bollywood icons such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rajkumar Hirani and South Indian film industry luminaries like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, and Pawan Kalyan. What piqued the interest of netizens was Mohanlal's decision not to participate, given his Kerala background, which is not conventionally aligned with right-wing ideologies. Subsequently, some supporters of the Ram temple criticised Mohanlal for his absence, expressing dissatisfaction with his choice to skip the ceremony. Unfortunately, this discontent spilled over into online abuse directed at the actor, coinciding with the anticipation surrounding his upcoming film, Malaikottai Vaaliban, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. Disturbingly, comments ranged from threats to boycott Mohanlal's movies to others expressing support for the actor's decision not to attend the Ayodhya ceremony. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri Dixit and Other Celebs Spotted at Ram Temple in Ayodhya to Attend the Inauguration (Watch Videos).

