Following their journeys through the sky, a galaxy of stars has descended upon Ayodhya. Freshly shared videos online showcase Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and other celebs arriving at the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony amidst a throng of devotees. Dressed in traditional attires and radiating devotion, they stand ready to witness a historic moment etch itself into the nation's heart. Check out the clips below. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Arrive at Ayodhya Airport for Ram Temple Inauguration (Watch Video).

Rajinikanth:

#WATCH | Superstar Rajinikanth arrives at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony pic.twitter.com/1ii6iCsdQ1 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony pic.twitter.com/wJFUsLPjXJ — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina, Madhuri and Other Celebs:

#WATCH | Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty arrive at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony pic.twitter.com/0KCYCaQz9R — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

