Most Eligible Bachelor is the upcoming film featuring Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde as the lead pair. The two have already won hearts and fans are just waiting to watch them on the big screens. Ahead of the grand theatrical release, the makers have dropped a romantic number featuring the duo. Akhil – Pooja’s chemistry and singer Sid Sriram’s magical voice makes this song “Leharaayi” simply special. The song has been beautifully composed by Gopi Sundar. Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, the film is all set to be released on October 15.

Watch The Song “Leharaayi” From Most Eligible Bachelor Below:

