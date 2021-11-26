Helmed by Dr Pragabhal, Muddy is an upcoming action-adventure film touted to be India's first-ever movie based on a mud race. Reports suggest that the actors in the film were given off-road mud racing training for two years which gives us a glimpse of how exciting the film is going to be. Muddy will release in 6 languages worldwide on December 10. Prema Krishnadas is backing the film under the banner PK 7. Newcomers Yuvan, Ridhaan Krishna, Anusha Sooraj and Amith Sivadas Nair are in the lead roles.

Check Out Muddy First Look Poster Below:

