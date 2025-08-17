Incessant heavy rainfall and cloudburst have reportedly triggered flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu region. According to news agency PTI, the flash floods have resulted in significant property damage. A video shared by the news agency shows torrents of muddy water surging through affected zones in Kullu. On the other hand, news agency ANI reported that multiple flash flood incidents were reported in Mandi district today, August 17. Sachin Hiremath, ASP, Mandi, said the flash floods were reported at Panarsa, Takoli and Nagwain areas along the Mandi–Kullu stretch of the Chandigarh–Manali National Highway. "Connectivity on the highway has been blocked at several points. There has been no report of human loss in the incidents," the ASP added. Himachal Pradesh Monsson: Death Toll Due to Rains Rises to 257.

Heavy Rainfall and Cloudburst Trigger Flash Floods in Kullu

VIDEO | Kullu: Incessant heavy rainfall and cloudburst have triggered flash floods in the region, resulting in significant property damage. Visuals from the area show torrents of muddy water surging through affected zones. (Source - Third party) (Full video available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/JoXbpz58dK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)