Mukundan Unni Associates had released in theatres in November 2022 and after its theatrical release, lead actor Vineeth Sreenivasan had confirmed about its sequel through a video post on Instagram. He had stated, “We have planned to do the second part in 2024”. Film’s director Abhinav Sunder Nayak shared a picture with film’s co-writer Vimal Gopalakrishnan and mentioned in his tweet, “With my partner in crime #VimalGopalakrishnan. The co-writer of #MukundanUnniAssociates. Waiting to work with you on the sequel.” Mukundan Unni Associates: Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Black Comedy Finds Cult Love on Social Media Following Its OTT Release.

Mukundan Unni Associates Sequel

With my partner in crime #VimalGopalakrishnan. The co-writer of #MukundanUnniAssociates. Waiting to work with you on the sequel. 🥸#DisneyPlusHotstar #mukundanunniassociatesonHotstar pic.twitter.com/Eys3qirftF — Abhinav Sunder Nayak (@abhinavsnayak) January 20, 2023

