Nivin Pauly is all set to make his comeback, and this time, he is back with a cape! Yes, you heard that right, the Mollywood star, known for hits like Premam, Bangalore Days and Neram, will be next seen in a multiverse superhero film titled Multiverse Manmadhan. Taking to his social media handle on Sunday (February 16), Nivin Pauly made the exciting announcement along with an intriguing poster. Sharing the update, he wrote, "This one hits close to my heart! Thrilled to announce India’s first Multiverse Superhero movie,

MULTIVERSE MANMADHAN, helmed by Adithyan Chandrashekar and co-written by Anandu and Nithiraj, with creative collaboration from Aneesh.

Can’t wait to see this wild, fun ride come to life on screen!" Produced by his own banner, Pauly Jr Pictures, Multiverse Manmadhan is touted to be a comedy-action fantasy. Valentine’s Day 2025: From Trisha Krishnan-Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘96’ to Sai Pallavi-Varun Tej’s ‘Fidaa’ – 5 Iconic South Romantic Movies To Watch This Season of Love!.

Nivin Pauly Announces His Next ‘Multiverse Manmadhan’

