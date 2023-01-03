Remember the elephant who stole the show in the third act of the Malayalam film Ajagajantharam? Nadackal Unnikrishnan, the pachyderm who proved to be scene-stealer in not just the Antony Varghese-starrer but also in films like Kaadan (Vishnu Vishal-Rana Daggubati), Odiyan (Mohanlal) and Panchavarna Thatta (Jayaram), has died as per a report in Manorama Online. Kaadan Review: Rana Daggubati's Performance Gets Unanimously Hailed While The Film Disappoints Critics.

However, as per a tweet by Voice for Asian Elephants Society (VFAES), the elephant had allegedly suffered from starvation, dehydration, torture and neglect. Serious allegations that need to be looked at.

BREAKING NEWS! This is the body of Nandakkal Unnikrishnan aged 33. He was found dead inside a rubber estate without a statutory shelter facility in the Kottayam district of Kerala... This majestic bull also suffered starvation, dehydration, torture, and neglect... #share 🆘 pic.twitter.com/JiUcuMqvA3 — Voice for Asian Elephants Society (VFAES) 🐘 (@vfaes_org) January 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)