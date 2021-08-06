Netflix's anthology web series Navarasa premiered on the streaming giant on August 6 at 12.30 pm. All eyes were on the Tamil show, as it has been created by the iconic Mani Ratnam. The nine shows depict the nine emotions we all possess. Each of the series is helmed by well-known filmmakers from the industry. Having said that, early reviews of Navarasa is out wherein Suriya's Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru and Karthick Naren’s Project Agni are the two shows that have been lauded and how. All in all, Navarsa has garnered positive Twitter reviews.

@karthicknaren_M PROJECT AGNI from #Navarasa what an High concept tricky sci-fi thriller ever written in Tamil 🔥🔥 Taking a bow for your Intelligence 🤸🔥 Yevlo fire vitaalum pathadhu Naa 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Ravindaranath.E (@RavindaranathE) August 6, 2021

We all thought it was arrogance and over confidence when you put insta stories and meme posts on twitter but @karthicknaren_M broke the ice well. Apdiye #Naragasooran rel panalam @menongautham on OTT...🥺 #ProjectAgni #Navarasa — 𝓕𝓲𝓵𝓶𝓼𝓷𝓾𝓽 (@ppwrites) August 6, 2021

#GuitarKambiMeleNindru A Typical feel good @menongautham Love story , filled with some exquisite visuals & Music .@Suriya_offl & @PrayagaMar_offl 's Pair was just awesome both have Nailed it . Gvm & Thier choice of heroine's 👌❤️✨ #NavarasaOnNetflix #Navarasa . pic.twitter.com/JHIr3x8czl — Prashalan Thanabalan (@prash0604) August 6, 2021

#Navarasa Project Agni really brought wonder to me. Wonder how @karthicknaren_M think this story. Make justice to this story by bringing this into feature film now or soon. — Bullet Raj (@bulletraja06) August 6, 2021

