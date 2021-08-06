Netflix's anthology web series Navarasa premiered on the streaming giant on August 6 at 12.30 pm. All eyes were on the Tamil show, as it has been created by the iconic Mani Ratnam. The nine shows depict the nine emotions we all possess. Each of the series is helmed by well-known filmmakers from the industry. Having said that, early reviews of Navarasa is out wherein Suriya's Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru and Karthick Naren’s Project Agni are the two shows that have been lauded and how. All in all, Navarsa has garnered positive Twitter reviews.

