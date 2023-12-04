Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil are one of the adorable couples of Mollywood. Fans look forward to see a picture or a video of this lovely duo together, and here’s one of the best treats for fans from the actress. Nazriya dropped a pic posing with her hubby and it appears to be from their vacay. The two are dishing out stylish couple goals with their cool and casual looks for this fun-filled outing. While posting this photo on Instagram, Nazriya did not reveal the location but captioned it with a yellow heart emoji. Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil Vacay in Marrakech! Check Out Couple’s Mushy Pics From Their Morocco Diaries.

Nazriya Nazim & Fahadh Faasil

