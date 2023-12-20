Nazriya Nazim, who is celebrating her birthday today, made her Telugu Cinema debut with the film Ante Sundaraniki, where she was paired opposite Nani. On her special day, the ‘Natural Star’ shared an adorable picture of the duo and penned a heartfelt note for her. Taking to Instagram, Nani captioned the post, “Happy birthday Nachakka. Miss your madness around. Come back soon Yours Shundaarrrrr.” Nazriya Nazim Birthday: 7 Times The Bangalore Days Actress Rocked The Casual Look (View Pics).

Nani’s Birthday Post For Nazriya Nazim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nani (@nameisnani)

