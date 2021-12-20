Nazriya Nazim, the gorgeous actress who is known for her works in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries, has turned a year older today. The vivacious actress of Mollywood has won hearts with performances in films such as Neram, Raja Rani, Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, Bangalore Days among others. But before she stepped into the world of cinema, Nazriya worked as an anchor. In 2006 she had made her acting debut as a child artist with the film Palunku and did numerous films after it. In 2013 she landed her first lead role with the movie Maad Dad. Ante Sundaraniki: Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Shares Her Excitement As the Actress Kickstarts the Work on Her Telugu Debut Film Starring Nani.

Nazriya married Fahadh Faasil in 2014. The two got to know each other better on the sets of Bangalore Days, the film in which they were seen as husband and wife duo. After tying the knot with the handsome hunk, the stunning actress took a short break from work and then made a comeback with Anjali Menon’s movie Koode in 2018. Apart from winning hearts on the big screen, Nazriya has huge followers even on her social media platforms. She often drops glimpses of her fun-filled life with her loved ones, her travel diaries, loved up pictures with her hubby dearest and much more. One just also cannot miss on the stunning casual looks that she keeps posting. Well, the actress has rocked the casual looks and how. It is simple but chic. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at the glam side of Nazriya Nazim Fahadh.

That's Totally Cool Yet Chic

A Cute Look With That Floral Hair Tie Scarf

Nazriya Loves To Keep It Minimal

The Mickey Mouse Print Tops Seems To Be Her Fave

Stunner Forever

Going Boho

The Classic Look

Ain’t she totally gorgeous and rocked the casual looks? Well, we think she has nailed each and every look. Here’s wishing the beautiful Nazriya a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead!

