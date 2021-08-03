It's official! As South star Nivin Pauly has announced his next on August 3. The superstar has been roped in by award-winning director Ram for his upcoming project. The actor shared the good news on social media. The movie is for now called Production 7 and will also see Soori and Anjali essaying key roles.

Nivin Pauly:

Excited and humbled to be working with award winning #DirectorRam on his next project alongside the talented @soorioffical and @yoursanjali ,music 🎶🎶 composed by the rockstar @thisisysr. 📽️📽️. The film is produced by @sureshkamatchi#Newproject #TamilFilms pic.twitter.com/7fsrjWAnlx — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) August 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)